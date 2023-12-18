Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,970. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

