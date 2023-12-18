T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 469,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,758. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

