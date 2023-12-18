Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 4.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 863,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,156,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,018 shares of company stock worth $261,416. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

