TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.45. 1,234,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,347,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 270.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 506,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $8,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.