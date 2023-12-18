Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Target were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $138.61 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

