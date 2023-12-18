TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 75,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
