Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

Team Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

