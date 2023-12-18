Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
