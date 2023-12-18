Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 27,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

