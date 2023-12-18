Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.55.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.