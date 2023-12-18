Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl Acquires 9 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,597.23 per share, with a total value of $14,375.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,984,668.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $16.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,613.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,720.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,652.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,600.49.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.6% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

