The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $28,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

ALL traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $138.63. 191,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

