The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 5.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average is $213.00. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $265.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

