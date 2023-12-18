The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.95. 218,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.