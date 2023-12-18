The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,986. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

