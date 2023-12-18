The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Director Christopher Pleister Sells 1,479 Shares

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Pleister sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $12,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 275,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

