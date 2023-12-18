The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 88,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

