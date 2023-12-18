The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.77

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 536533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.