The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Down 8.4% in November

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,524. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

