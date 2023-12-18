The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

