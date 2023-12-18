The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 2,294,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

