The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Sells $10,583.94 in Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Pleister sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $10,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of The New Germany Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 56,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

