The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,135. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $311.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.