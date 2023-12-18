tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 734479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have commented on TBLD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of -0.34.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

