Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Logix Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

