Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 186054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
