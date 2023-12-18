Tlwm Has $301,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tlwm owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,527,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 493,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

