TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.36%. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

