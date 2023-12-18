Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Set at C$94.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a C$94.00 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.88.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$83.19. 1,652,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,590. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.00. The firm has a market cap of C$148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.