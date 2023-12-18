Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 26,660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 182% compared to the average volume of 9,446 put options.

Ebix Stock Down 68.6 %

Ebix stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. Ebix has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EBIX. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ebix

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ebix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ebix by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.