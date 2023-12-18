Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 134.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

Traeger Stock Performance

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 114,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

