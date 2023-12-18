Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.45. The company has a market cap of C$972.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

