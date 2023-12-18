Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $418.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.38.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

