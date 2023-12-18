Transform Wealth LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $882.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

