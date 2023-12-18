Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

