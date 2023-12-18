Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.84 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

