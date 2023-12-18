Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.53 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

