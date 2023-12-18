Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.