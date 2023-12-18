Transform Wealth LLC Sells 10,108 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $220.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

