Transform Wealth LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

PWR stock opened at $215.02 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

