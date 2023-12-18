Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.54. 110,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $641.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.