Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2023 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Travere Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

11/20/2023 – Travere Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 473,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

