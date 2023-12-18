Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.44.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $81.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.