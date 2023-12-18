Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,571 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $66.82. 72,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

