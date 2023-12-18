Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Cass Information Systems worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,920. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $601.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

