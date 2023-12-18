Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MKL stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,406.22. 12,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,543. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,418.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

