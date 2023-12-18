Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $70.77. 379,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

