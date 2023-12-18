Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $238.16. 81,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,076. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.