Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 493 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 493 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $592.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.