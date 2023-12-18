Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 227.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,610. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average is $406.02. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

