Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

GS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.45. The stock had a trading volume of 493,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.